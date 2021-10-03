News On AEW Dynamite Outperforming WWE RAW In Ticket Sales At The Same Arena

As previously noted, both WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite have upcoming shows at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW takes place on November 29th and Dynamite takes place on December 8th.

In an update on ticket sales for both events, Twitter account @WrestleTix reports that Dynamite continues to have a steady lead over RAW. As of Saturday night, AEW had distributed an estimated 7,318 tickets while RAW had an estimated 2,737 tickets distributed.

@WrestleTix also provided a chart that compares the ticket prices. While RAW’s ringside seats are more expensive, RAW also has the cheaper tickets when it comes to the starting prices. Tickets for RAW are starting at $25 while tickets for Dynamite are starting at $30.