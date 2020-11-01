News On AEW Full Gear Ticket Sales and Betting Odds

– Despite only around 900 tickets being made available for AEW Full Gear at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, the event was not an immediate sellout and there are still a limited amount of tickets available. It is believed that AEW has struggled with selling tickets at Daily’s Place due to the combination of the Jacksonville market being “burned out” from weekly shows as well as local fans and travelers not attending due to Covid-19.

– Betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2020 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Jon Moxley (-1430) vs. Eddie Kingston (+600)

FTR (-278) vs. The Young Bucks (+190)

Kenny Omega (-625) vs Adam “Hangman” Page (+350)

Matt Hardy (-190) vs Sammy Guevara (+134)