News On AEW Ticket Sales For July and Double or Nothing Ramp Configuration

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW will be returning to a touring schedule for Dynamite in July. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that while the exact capacity for Miami isn’t known, only around 200 tickets are left. Meltzer added that in regards to first day ticket sales, Cedar Park, TX (Austin) sold around 2,700 tickets while Garland, TX (Dallas) sold around 2,000 tickets.

Ticketmaster.com shows that both the Friday Night Dynamite on May 28th as well as the Double or Nothing PPV have the old pre-pandemic ramp configuration.

