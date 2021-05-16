News On AEW Ticket Sales For July and Double or Nothing Ramp Configuration

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW will be returning to a touring schedule for Dynamite in July. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that while the exact capacity for Miami isn’t known, only around 200 tickets are left. Meltzer added that in regards to first day ticket sales, Cedar Park, TX (Austin) sold around 2,700 tickets while Garland, TX (Dallas) sold around 2,000 tickets.

Ticketmaster.com shows that both the Friday Night Dynamite on May 28th as well as the Double or Nothing PPV have the old pre-pandemic ramp configuration.

Here's a look at the Friday Night Dynamite on May 28th – the only difference between this and Double or Nothing is no upper deck seats are available yet. This does not look to be a 50% capacity show. I thought there was a good chance most seats would be available. pic.twitter.com/YDYpdHhRkx — All Elite Wrestling Ticket Information (@AEWTicketInfo) May 15, 2021