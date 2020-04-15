News On AEW’s Original California Plans, ROH and MLW Issue Statements

– The Twitter account for SocalUncensored.com noted the following regarding what AEW had planned for the company’s first California shows:

Though they were never officially announced, AEW was going to make their SoCal debut on May 20 in Los Angeles then run in Ontario on June 10. Those are obviously not happening now. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) April 14, 2020

– Ring of Honor and MLW issued statements to PostWrestling.com regarding the companies possibly running shows in Florida now that pro-wrestling is considered to be an “essential” business:

Joe Koff of ROH: “I think it’s great for WWE that they are able to operate how they see fit, or how they may even need to for their business. It doesn’t necessarily change our approach to the pandemic though. The safety of all of our performers, staff, vendors, and fans are the most important thing to us right now and we are continuing to improve our infrastructure and find ways to connect with them during this time. Are we eager to get back? Absolutely. For now, we will be monitoring day by day.”

From Court Bauer at MLW: “I will not put my athletes, crew and staff along with their families at risk of contracting the virus.”