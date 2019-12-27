News On All Elite Wrestling Records and Latest On AEW California Debut

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– AEW announced the following regarding win/loss records:

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW has made plans for an event in May at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The venue, which is in the greater Los Angeles area, has a seating capacity of just over 11,000.

