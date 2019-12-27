News On All Elite Wrestling Records and Latest On AEW California Debut

– AEW announced the following regarding win/loss records:

New 2020 annual records will begin on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, January 1. Career #AEW records will be cumulative, and the annual records will reset each calendar year.

The annual records will be increasingly important in the rankings as the new calendar year continues. pic.twitter.com/q8Pky5DZfT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 27 December 2019

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW has made plans for an event in May at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The venue, which is in the greater Los Angeles area, has a seating capacity of just over 11,000.