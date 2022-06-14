News on Attendance and Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, WWE reportedly had strong day-of ticket sales.

There were just 263 seats available for Monday’s episode of RAW when it first aired. WWE issued 3,990 seats for RAW, despite the fact that the setup/capacity was 4,253, meaning that extra seats became available due to production. WWE had a “solid” day of ticket sales, according to WrestleTix.

WWE had 680 RAW tickets available as of Sunday. At the time, the total number of distributed seats was 3,167, and the setup/capacity was only 3,847.

On Sunday, it was reported that WWE was in danger of garnering the lowest number for RAW since returning to the road after the COVID-19 outbreak. The next-closest was 3,995 tickets from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, for the RAW on October 11, 2021.

However, WrestleTix later reported that WWE had a strong day of ticket sales on Monday, with final figures expected to exceed those of RAW in San Francisco last year.

On October 22, 2021, WWE used the same venue, the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, for a live SmackDown taping. A total of 4,580 tickets were distributed for that event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.