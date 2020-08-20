News On Backstage Atmosphere In WWE, NXT Show Being Preempted?

– WrestleVotes noted the following about the current backstage atmosphere in WWE:

Source in Orlando says spirits are as high as they’ve been in some time. Many backstage road employees who have been off are returning & the intrigue of the ThunderDome has staff excited. The energy this weekend from the talent performing should be off the charts. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 20, 2020

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the September 2nd episode of WWE NXT is expected to be preempted. The belief is that the USA Network will be airing an NHL Playoff game during NXT’s normal timeslot and NXT will air on Tuesday, September 1st instead.