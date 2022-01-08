News On Becky Lynch No Longer Using “The Man”

There are incorrect rumors going around on WWE being unable to use “The Man” for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, based on comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the trademark dispute he had with WWE over the nickname.

We noted earlier this week how Flair posted a now-deleted heated response to Lynch’s post-Day 1 tweet with rappers The Migos, an apparent jab at Flair. Flair mentioned in that tweet how WWE and Lynch are unable to use “The Man” these days because they don’t own the trademark. You can click here to read that original report.

In an update, word now, via Fightful Select, is that Lynch stopped using “The Man” as her nickname because she and WWE wanted to move away from it, at least for the time being and under her current character.

While Lynch is using “Big Time Becks” as her current moniker, WWE continues to sell and market “The Man” t-shirts, and are legally able to use the nickname whenever they want.