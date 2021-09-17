News On Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, AEW’s Value, Chavo Guerrero Update

Here are some AEW news items regarding Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Chavo Guerrero, and the estimated value of the company:

– There has been fan speculation about Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa’s eventually rematch having a “hair vs. hair” stipulation. However, a “hair vs. hair” match doesn’t appear to be in the cards as Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that “Tony Khan said he would never consider doing this even for a fraction of a second.”

– As seen on the September 10th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, Chavo Guerrero was attacked by his client Andrade El Idolo. In regards to the angle, Dave Meltzer noted that Guerrero was written off television due to his role as a wrestling coordinator on the Young Rock television show. After the second season is done filming, Guerrero is expected to make a return.

– Dave Meltzer wrote the following regarding the estimated value of AEW…

“I had a discussion with a sports business professor at Stanford who has followed the AEW business and put a market value of the product at $400 million right now.”