News On Brock Lesnar’s Return To WWE, Latest On Drake Maverick Staying With WWE

– Despite uncertainty about fans being in attendance for this year’s WWE Summerslam PPV, F4WOnline.com is reporting that Brock Lesnar is expected to return for the event. Lensar lives in Canada but WWE was able to work around the travel ban for Wrestlemania 36 and that shouldn’t be an issue with Summerslam.

– Regarding Drake Maverick being re-hired by WWE, the belief is that the decision to keep him was made by the time Maverick won his first match in the Cruiserweight Title tournament and was possibly even sooner than that. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Really once they started pushing the storyline on television, he had to be staying because you can’t do that storyline and then have him get all that sympathy, and firing him will get fans mad at the company and he could walk into AEW the next week.”