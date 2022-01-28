News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule Heading Into WrestleMania 38

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now being advertised for the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar is being advertised for RAW dates in February and is also being advertised for Smackdown dates following the Chamber PLE. Dave Meltzer noted that the current plan is for Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar to main event the second night of Wrestlemania 38.

Here is the current list of dates that Lesnar is being advertised for:

2/14 Monday Night RAW – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis IN

2/19 Elimination Chamber PLE – Jeddah Super Dome – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2/21 Monday Night RAW – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia SC

2/25 Friday Night Smackdown – Giant Center – Hershey PA

3/11 Friday Night Smackdown – Legacy Arena – Birmingham AL

