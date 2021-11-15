News On Bryan Danielson Asking Tony Khan If He Could Work Indy Show

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly stopped Bryan Danielson from working a recent indie event.

Danielson reportedly approached Khan and asked if he could work a recent indie event that was being held in a market AEW was interested in, but had not ran yet. The Wrestling Observer notes that Khan asked Danielson to not work in that market until after AEW had their debut there. This likely would’ve been Danielson’s first appearance in that market since leaving WWE.

Danielson’s three year AEW contract allows him to take bookings in Mexico and Japan if he wants, but AEW has priority on any dates and must approve the bookings. He can also work indie dates but those are subject to similar approval from AEW.

Danielson defeated Miro at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view to become the new #1 contender to new AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, who won the strap from Kenny Omega in the Full Gear main event.