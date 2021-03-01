News On Chelsea Green’s WWE Status, Vince McMahon Documentary

– Fightful Select is reporting that Chelsea Green has signed a three-year WWE contract extension. It was also noted that Green signed her extension at some point after suffering a wrist injury on Smackdown and her deal was initially going to expire this Summer.

– In an interview with The Roz & Mocha Show, Triple H commented on an upcoming Vince McMahon Netflix documentary that is in the works:

“Prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. With Vince, he really doesn’t see himself — while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn’t see himself as part of the programming. When you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.’ The truth is, they do (want to know about Vince).”

“The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit, they just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman.” (quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)