News On Chris Jericho – MJF Segment, AEW Star Hurt During Dynamite

– After this week’s AEW Dynamite ended, Chris Jericho cut a promo for the fans in attendance and talked about his musical performance with MJF. Jericho said that they were filming until 2:00 AM and editing wasn’t finished until 20 minutes before the segment aired.

For Le Dinner Debonair, @IAmJericho & @The_MJF stayed up until 2am today filming. It was done 20 minutes before air. Incredible work. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SQfQIXGuOd — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) October 22, 2020

– Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order was hurt during the AEW Dynamite main event. It’s believed that Reynolds got knocked out from a top-rope move by Isiah Kassidy. After the show, Cody Rhodes came out to check on Reynolds.