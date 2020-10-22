News On Chris Jericho – MJF Segment, AEW Star Hurt During Dynamite

– After this week’s AEW Dynamite ended, Chris Jericho cut a promo for the fans in attendance and talked about his musical performance with MJF. Jericho said that they were filming until 2:00 AM and editing wasn’t finished until 20 minutes before the segment aired.
@TonyKhan rocks out to Judas and @IAmJericho blessed us with a speech. #AEWDynamite
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) October 22, 2020
For Le Dinner Debonair, @IAmJericho & @The_MJF stayed up until 2am today filming. It was done 20 minutes before air. Incredible work. #AEWDynamite
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) October 22, 2020
– Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order was hurt during the AEW Dynamite main event. It’s believed that Reynolds got knocked out from a top-rope move by Isiah Kassidy. After the show, Cody Rhodes came out to check on Reynolds.
Looks like Alex Reynolds took a shot to the face from Isiah Kassidy's thigh. The lights definitely went out for a minute or so. #AEWDynamite
— Ross Wheatley (@Ross_Wheatley) October 22, 2020
#AEW EVP @CodyRhodes comes out to check on @YTAlexReynolds.
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) October 22, 2020