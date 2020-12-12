News On Christmas And New Year’s WWE SmackDown Episodes

WWE will reportedly air a live SmackDown on FOX episode for the first episode of 2021 on New Year’s Day.

It was reported earlier this week, via Inside The Ropes, that the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on December 25 will be taped in advance so that the roster and crew can have the holiday off. Now it’s being reported by POST Wrestling that the blue brand will return with a live show on Friday, January 1.

As noted, next week’s WWE TLC go-home edition of SmackDown will air live on FS1 due to college football airing on FOX. A special edition of Talking Smack is also scheduled to air on FS1 next Friday night after SmackDown goes off the air at 10pm ET, and a SmackDown replay will air at 11pm.