News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future

Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business.

Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “a number of people have brought up being very concerned for him.”

It was previously reported last month that Cole’s return to AEW “could be tomorrow and it could be never” due to his concussion injury, which can be unpredictable with recovery.

We wish Cole the best of luck in his recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.