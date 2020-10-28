News On COVID Seating Capacity For Possible WrestleMania 37 Venue

WWE is still expected to move WrestleMania 37 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and if that does happen, we now have an idea of what attendance could be like for The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. The NFL is now planning for 20% capacity at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a standard seating capacity of 65,618, and maybe a few more with temporary seating at a Super Bowl game.

This means attendance at Super Bowl LV could be between 13,000 and 15,000 fans. WWE could expect the same numbers for WrestleMania 37, unless something changed between the two big events.

On a related note, it’s been revealed that fans at the Super Bowl will be in pods that are six feet apart, and they will have to wear masks. WrestleMania 37 would likely have similar COVID-19 safety measures, depending on the status of the pandemic at that point. The NFL said just last month that they were preparing for a “full house” for Super Bowl LV. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the related Super Bowl Week events, which will run along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. It was recently reported that WWE had already booked several venues in Tampa that would host the WrestleMania Week events. There is no word on how many fans WWE expects to travel into Tampa that week, during a pandemic, and how COVID-19 travel restrictions will impact fans coming in from around the world. It’s possible that some of the international travel restrictions are lifted by then.

WWE’s WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled for Sunday, March 28. The company still has the WrestleMania location listed as So-Fi Stadium in Hollywood, but it’s believed that they will be announcing Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as the new venue soon. Raymond James Stadium is where WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year.