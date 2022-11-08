News on Customized NWA Title Belt, Tyrus Merchandise Sales Going Strong

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend his title against Tyrus and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat on Saturday’s NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a customized or altered NWA title belt was created. There’s no word yet on whether a title change is planned for Saturday, but the new title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, according to the report.

Tyrus’ popularity as a result of his appearances on FOX News programming has led to him being the most-purchased Major Bendie figure released in the Major Pod line.

The limited edition Tyrus figure, as seen in the posts below, was released in July after a two-week pre-order period. Tyrus appeared on Greg Gutfeld’s “Gutfeld!” show and promoted the action figure, which boosted sales.

Fans have complained about not receiving the $29.99 Tyrus figure after three or four months of waiting, but Major Pod’s official Instagram account announced on November 1 that the figure was in their factory and would be shipping within a few weeks.

“@tyrussmash has left our factory and should be in our warehouse in a few weeks. Once we receive the shipment we will start shipping to everyone who placed an order. We apologize for the delay, but we think you’re going to love this collectible figure,” Major Pod wrote in an Instagram post on November 1st, as seen below.