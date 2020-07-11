News On Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Talk’n Shop A Mania Podcast

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Talk’n Shop A Mania Podcast was reportedly filmed earlier this week with the event set to air on FITE next month.

According to reports, that the event from Gallows, Anderson & Rocky Romero filmed skits and matches for a show to air on August 1st on FITE TV.

The list of wrestlers are as follows for the show: Enzo Amore, Heath Slater, Willie Mack, Curt Hawkins, The Rock n’ Roll Express, Alex Koslov, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Chavo Guerrero, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Johnny Swinger, Teddy Long, Tyson Dean, Jeff Lewis Neal, Raven’s Flock (Sick Boy, Lodi, Reese & Scotty Riggs), and D’Lo Brown. They reportedly filmed some outrageous skits for the show, including a “Boner Match” (a parody of the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36), and so much more hilarious content.