New information has been released regarding Dark Side of The Ring’s forthcoming fourth season.

The following names have reportedly been mentioned as episode subjects, according to PWinsider.com:

The Butcher Abdullah

* Mike Superb

Bom Bom Bigelow

For the season, Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and Hacksaw Duggan were all interviewed. In October 2021, the most recent season ended. It is unknown when the new season will begin as of this writing.