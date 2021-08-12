News On Ember Moon After Being Pulled From WWE NXT Match

Ember Moon was originally scheduled to be Sarray’s opponent on the August 10th 2021 edition of WWE NXT. However, Ember was “deemed not medically cleared to compete” and replaced by Dakota Kai.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Ember was backstage at the show despite being pulled from the match. While it’s unknown what happened to Ember, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that her situation “was described by one source as ‘not serious.’”

Ember commented on being pulled from the match: