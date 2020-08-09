News On Enhancement Talent Used For RAW Underground Segments

The Local Competitor Twitter account reported some more information on the enhancement talent featured in the RAW Underground segments earlier this week on Monday Night RAW. NXT talent Babatunde made his RAW debut in the RAW UG segments, where he was billed as Dabba-Kato.

Other independent wrestling talents who were featured in the segments were Mikey Spandex and Dante Marquis Carter of Task Force. They were featured in the first fight that was introduced by Shane McMahon. The first opponent Dabba-Kato faced was Kai Douglas, who has worked as a referee for WWN. He also faced Chico Adams.

When The Viking Raiders’ Erik got in on the Raw Underground action, he was matched up against “Upgrade” Mike Reed. The wrestlers portraying in the extras in the crowd included Marina Tucker, Sofia Castillo, and Vinny Mac. Ariel Dominguez was the poor man who was beaten up by MVP and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business.

