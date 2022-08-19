News on Frontrunner City to Host WWE SummerSlam in 2023

The WWE SummerSlam event this year, which took place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, was a huge success for the company thanks to the show’s strong attendance and buzz for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, which served as the main event.

During the match, there was a chaotic brawl in which Lesnar once lifted the ring and sent Reigns sliding down it. Reigns crossed the finish line to keep the title.

Nashville, Tennessee is the current front-runner to host the SummerSlam event next year, according to WrestleVotes.

“Source states WWE was beyond thrilled with how Nashville turned out as the host city for SummerSlam a few weeks back. The city is on the short list to host the event again next year. Decision expected early ‘23.”