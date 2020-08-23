News On Future Title Match Between Jon Moxley and KENTA

KENTA was the winner of the NJPW Cup USA this past Friday night, which will grant him a future championship match against the current IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley. However, there’s no word yet on when the match will take place.

There is no set date for the future KENTA – Jon Moxley IWGP US Title match, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The reason for that is due to travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Everyone wants the match to happen, but if Moxley went to Japan then he would be quarantined for two weeks upon his arrival.