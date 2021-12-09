News On How Long Jerry Lawler’s New WWE Deal Is For

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the company. As noted, Lawler was at Monday’s RAW from his hometown of Memphis and word going around the taping was that he had signed a new contract.

In an update, word now is that Lawler has signed a two year deal, according to PWInsider. The contract will keep him locked in through January 2024.

For those who missed it, Lawler appeared in a brief backstage segment with Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley this past Monday, which you can see below. Lawler tweeted out selfies with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and wrote, “My favorite selfies from @WWE RAW this past Monday! @BeckyLynchWWE”

On a related note, Lawler announced this week that there are plans to re-release his two vinyl albums. The 10-track “Jerry Lawler Sings” album and the 12-track “Jerry Lawler And The Nunnery Brothers Band” album were released by Starburst Records in the 1970s.

“There is a project underway to repress and re-release my two vinyl record albums from bygone days! Stay tuned!!!! #VinylIsBack,” he wrote.

There is no word on when they will be re-released, but we will keep you updated.

