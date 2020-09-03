News On How Many TakeOver Events Are Scheduled For This Year

It’s been reported how a NXT Takeover event has been on the schedule for Sunday, October 4, which is one week after WWE’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27. Now word is that there is another Takeover special scheduled for Sunday, December 6, according to PWInsider. This is two weeks after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

There is currently no Takeover event scheduled for Survivor Series Weekend.

The NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event is still on the schedule for Sunday, October 25 in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena.

It looks like WWE will finish 2020 with 6 Takeover specials – the 3 events mentioned above, plus “Takeover: Portland” back in February, “Takeover: In Your House” from June, and “Takeover: XXX” from last month. The NXT Takeover specials on October 4 and December 6 are set to air live from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.