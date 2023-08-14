News On How Many Tickets AEW Has Sold For Their All In Event

All Elite Wrestling will be holding their All In PPV Event on Sunday, August 27th from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England and the show’s main event will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his AEW World Title against Adam Cole.

According to WrestleTix, AEW All In has sold 80,056 tickets, with 3,996 tickets remaining. The total seating capacity for AEW’s All In is 84,048, and with All Elite Wrestling crossing more than 80,000 tickets sold, the company is less than 1,000 tickets away from breaking the WWE WrestleMania 32 record of 80,709 paid fans, which is the current highest attended wrestling show in history.

Other matches already announced for AEW All In include AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defending their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending her championship against Saraya, The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland and AR Fox) taking on “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin in a Tag Team Match and ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defending their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF in the All In Zero Hour Pre-Show.

