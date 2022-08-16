News on How Many Tickets Have Been Sold for WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far

The first-day ticket sales for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California were the best in the event’s history, according to Michael Cole, who made the announcement on the August 12th, 2022 episode of Smackdown. The company is “ecstatic,” according to sources in WWE, about the early ticket sales, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

WrestleVotes published some statistics on Monday night. 48,782 tickets were given for night one, while 49,443 tickets were distributed for night two. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Bobby Lashley have all been mentioned in promotional materials, despite the fact that no bouts have yet been revealed.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, live from Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, which is close to Los Angeles.