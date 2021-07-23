News On How Much John Cena Has Helped With WWE Ticket Sales So Far

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena was announced for numerous WWE live events leading up to the Summerslam 2021 PPV.

In regards to the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that there was a “strong walk up” for tickets after it was announced that Cena would be appearing at the show.

WrestleTix published a chart which shows how the “Summer of Cena” has impacted ticket sales. In particular, the July 26th edition of WWE RAW saw a noticeable increase in sales with new sections of the arena being opened up.