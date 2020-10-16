News On If WWE Plans To Split The Usos Up

WWE reportedly has no plans to split The Usos up. There was some speculation coming out of the WWE Draft after Jey Uso was drafted to SmackDown, and Jimmy was not mentioned. Naomi, who is married to Jimmy, was drafted to RAW and that was seen as an interesting move because WWE usually keeps couples together.

However, The Wrestling Observer reports that there are no plans to split The Usos up. Jimmy was not discussed in the Draft because he’s expected to be out of action for a few more months after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery. He should be back between November and January some time. Regarding Naomi and Jimmy, it was noted that having couples on different brands isn’t as big of a deal as it once was since talent only works one day a week, which would change if and when WWE goes back to a somewhat regular touring schedule.