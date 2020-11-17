News On Impact Wrestling Trying To Bring Kurt Angle Back

Impact Wrestling reportedly tried to get WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to return earlier this year. Impact officials made a strong pitch to get Angle to come back following his departure from WWE this year, according to PWInsider. The idea was that Angle would make his return at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view that took place in late October. There’s no word yet on why the return did not happen, but it was noted that the talks stalled for whatever reason.

Angle was released from his WWE producer job back in April due to COVID-19 budget cuts. As noted over the summer, WWE offered Angle another job, and a role as Riddle’s manager, but he turned that opportunity down. He told Sports Illustrated that he turned the offer down because he’s focused on his Physically Fit Nutrition business.

Angle is an Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer and last appeared for the company in March 2016. It was revealed earlier today that WWE is bringing Angle to Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, likely for The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment.