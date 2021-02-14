News On Impact Wrestling Working With NJPW

During Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling event No Surrender, it was announced that NJPW stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be appearing on this coming Tuesday’s episode of Impact.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact and NJPW were working on a deal prior to the one between AEW and NJPW being made. The talks reportedly started in the summer of 2020 around the time that the Good Brothers debuted with Impact.

Johnson noted the following:

“PWInsider.com is told that tonight’s announcement was the result of a lot of work (described by one source as being ‘many, many, MANY months’) to repair the frayed relationship between the companies. We are also told that The Good Brothers being signed to Impact and NJPW having great interest in using them was a huge factor in helping to mend the bridge between the companies.”

There were apparently plans for Finlay and Robinson to debut at the last set of Impact tapings but they were delayed due to a scheduling issue.