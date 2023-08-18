News On Jade Cargill Being Backstage At A Recent AEW Dynamite Show

As PWMania.com previously reported, several pro wrestling stars have been seen backstage at recent AEW Dynamite tapings. CJ Perry (fka Lana) was among the many non-AEW stars who attended Wednesday night’s Dynamite in Nashville. Perry was there with her husband Miro because they live nearby. While Perry has kept busy, she has done very little pro wrestling work since WWE released her in June 2021, but she has teased possibly appearing for AEW in recent months.

Summer Rae, a former WWE Superstar, was backstage at this week’s Dynamite in Nashville. She has expressed interest in making appearances, but she has done very little pro wrestling work since leaving WWE in October 2017. Rae made a brief appearance on SmackDown on January 21, 2022 for an angle with Natalya, and then entered the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble as number 23, but was eliminated in less than one minute by Natalya.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was also a visitor backstage at Dynamite this week.

Jade Cargill was backstage at the August 9 Dynamite in Columbus, Ohio. Cargill is still under contract with the company and is currently on leave. Cargill has not wrestled since May 28, when she lost the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at Double Or Nothing, ending her 60-match winning streak.