News On Jake Something’s Impact Contract

Impact Wrestling star Jake Something could be a free agent soon. Something’s current Impact contract is set to expire at the end of February, according to Fightful Select. Unless a new deal is reached, Jake will become a free agent at that point.

It was noted that February 28, the last day of the month, marks the end of Something’s deal, but there’s no word on if this is when he actually finishes up with the company. Many Impact wrestlers are working without formal, exclusive contracts right now.

There’s also no word on if there have been extended contract negotiations between Jake and Impact officials, but there was at least a brief discussion on the matter.

Something, who began wrestling back in 2014, worked a few dates with Impact in 2017 and 2018 but signed with the company in 2019.