News On Jon Moxley Being Tested For Covid-19

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that the match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Brian Cage will happen at Fight for the Fallen on July 15 instead of next week’s show due to Moxley staying home for COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Moxley has now tested negative for the coronavirus on two separate occasions, with a third test scheduled to take place before the end of this week, according to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer.

Per the report, his first test was conducted at the same time as Renee Young’s positive test. The second was conducted earlier this week

Moxley was adamant about staying away from the AEW roster to protect everyone.