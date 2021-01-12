News On Keith Lee Breaking The Rope At RAW

The top rope breaking on last night’s WWE RAW was reportedly a planned spot. For those who missed it, the top rope was broken during the tag team match that saw Keith Lee and Sheamus defeat John Morrison and The Miz. The spot came when Lee sent Morrison flying into the corner with a Pounce. RAW then went to commercial and came back to a ring crew member finishing up the repair job.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the rope break spot was done so they had a way to take the show to the commercial break. WWE has had this mentality that they must do something spectacular right before commercial breaks as a way to keep the viewer tuned in, and this spot was related to that.

Lee commented on a GIF of the rope break spot and wrote, “‘Don’t fine me bro'”