News On Kevin Owens And Xavier Woods Being Off WWE TV

It was reported after Kevin Owens’ WWE Hell In a Cell loss last month that he was taking some time off for storyline reasons. The report on the time off being storyline-related came after Owens had issued a post-match statement to fans, thanking them and saying he needed a “little break” but would be back soon. WWE then announced last week that Owens will be returning to action tonight on SmackDown, in a Last Man Standing match against Sami Zayn, with the winner earning a spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Owens had originally asked for time off to take a two-week vacation, and that it was never meant to be a long-term thing as was speculated based on the post.

On a related note, Xavier Woods also asked for a week off. Woods asking for one week off is the reason they did the beatdown angle at the end of his Hell In a Cell loss to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Woods will return on Monday to face Lashley in a non-title match on RAW.