News On Kevin Owens Finding Out He Would Have A Storyline With Steve Austin

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is set to be a guest on The Kevin Owens Show at WWE WrestleMania 38 and in an interview with Pat LaPrade of TVA Sports, Owens talked about the storyline and here is the quote translated from French to English:

“Usually, in November I start asking questions, to try to find ideas and see if they have ideas. This year, I took a different approach. I had just signed my contract, I had my history with Seth Rollins so I thought to myself that I was in a good position. So I started asking questions in January and when I spoke to Vince [McMahon], he was the one who told me that his plan was to bring Austin back for a night and that would be with me. I was super happy! When it’s not 100% announced, things can always change. But one week before the event, I fully realize it and I can’t wait.”