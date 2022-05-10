News On Lacey Evans’ WWE Roster Status and Character Direction

Several Lacey Evans vignettes have aired on WWE Smackdown in recent weeks but then a vignette was shown during the May 9th 2022 edition of RAW. It appears that WWE has decided to change plans with Evans as Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“WWE has officially moved Lacey Evans to the RAW roster, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Despite all the videos that have been used to build her return, Evans is going to be a heel going forward.”

Lacey posted a photo of herself on Monday night with the RAW logo.