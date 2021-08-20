News On Lilly’s WWE Future & SummerSlam Merchandise Sales

WWE officials will reportedly be keeping a close eye on merchandise sales during SummerSlam Week, apparently as a determining factor in the future of certain characters.

It was noted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that merchandise sales will determine a lot this week. It was also said that SummerSlam weekend merchandise sales “will be the story” when it comes to Lilly, the possessed doll that belongs to Alexa Bliss.

Lilly will likely play a role in Bliss’ match with Eva Marie at SummerSlam on Saturday.