News On Mercedes Mone’s Reputation Backstage In NJPW/STARDOM

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Mone lost the IWGP Women’s Championship to Mayu Iwatani at the All Star Grand Queendom event on Sunday. She, on the other hand, will remain in Japan.

Mone agreed to a contract extension with NJPW/STARDOM hours before the match, as his previous contract was set to expire after the match. Her next match will be on May 21 at NJPW Resurgence in Long Beach, California.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mone is well-liked backstage.

Meltzer said, “She was very well received backstage…..I heard nothing, but….she’s really trying to fit in. No complaints about doing the job here. No big league or whatever, she did not act like ‘I’m a big…a lot of times when American stars come to Japan, they act like they’re big stars. Less now, but in the old days, it was pretty prevalent. And she had none of that. She’s worldwide more famous than any of these women, but she did not come across like that at all. Very well received.”