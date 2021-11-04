News On Miro’s Appearance On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

In the main event of the November 3rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Miro defeated Orange Cassidy in a World Title eliminator tournament match. Miro was a substitute for Jon Moxley who is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Miro will now be facing Bryan Danielson in the tournament final at the 2021 Full Gear PPV.

Fightful Select noted the following about Miro replacing Moxley:

“We’re told that the final decision was determined on Tuesday afternoon, and Miro was not actually scheduled to be at the show, and he arrived shortly before Dynamite on Wednesday.”