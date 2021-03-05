News On Most Popular WWE Network Content For The Last Week

The new WWE 24 documentary on WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E topped the list of most-watched WWE Network content for the past week. The weekly WWE NXT UK show managed to crack the top 25 at #13. The second PROGRESS Wrestling special on February 27 also cracked the top 25 at #21. PROGRESS and NXT UK both beat WWE 205 Live this week.
Below is the top 10 shows for the past week, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:
1. WWE 24: Big E
2. Elimination Chamber 2021
3. RAW Talk from March 1
4. Talking Smack from February 27
5. NXT
6. Broken Skull Sessions with Sasha Banks
7. Royal Rumble 2021
8. WrestleMania 28
9. WrestleMania 25
10. SmackDown from January 29