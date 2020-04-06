News On Moves From WWE’s Banned List That Often Make It Through

In an interesting note on the Canadian Destroyer move, Matt Riddle and Damien Priest were told not to do a Canadian Destroyer again after doing it at a live event a while ago, according to Fightful Select.

Riddle and Priest didn’t have clearance to do the move, which is often used in main roster matches by Rey Mysterio and Andrade, among others. For some reason, Vince McMahon has no problem with wrestlers doing the Canadian Destroyer, but piledrivers are still frowned upon as Kevin Owens can’t get his Package Piledriver move approved. The piledriver, which has been on the ban list for some time, is used in the Canadian Destroyer.

Owens has reportedly made an effort to change his finisher to the Package Piledriver several times, but the idea never even gets to Vince before it’s shot down.

It’s unknown exactly why one version is allowed while others aren’t, but there’s a feeling among some Superstars that certain moves are able to make it through because they don’t have the word “Piledriver” in the name.