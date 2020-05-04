News On Possible Heel Turn On RAW, Karl Anderson Makes Claim About WWE

– Apollo Crews’ recent push on WWE RAW could be leading to a heel turn, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.com. A source stated the following:

“They are turning him. He was going to turn on [Chad] Gable before Vince decided to move him back to RAW.”

Davis also mentioned that there is talk of MVP starting a faction and speculated that Crews could be aligned with MVP.

– Former WWE star Karl Anderson made the following claim about WWE in response to a tweet from Dolph Ziggler: