News On Randy Orton’s WWE RAW Segment, Shotzi Blackheart Praises Triple H

– According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the Randy Orton promo with Ric Flair from last week’s RAW was longer than what aired on television. Sapp noted the following:

“Orton’s promo was much more than what was actually broadcast, with multiple people in attendance saying there were ‘minutes’ of material that didn’t end up getting used.”

It’s believed that the edits were due to timing issues and not quality of the material.

– NXT star Shotzi Blackheart recently noted that her car, which contained ring gear including her helmet, was stolen but police were able to recover the car with her possessions. Blackheart wrote the following on Twitter about what Triple H did for her: