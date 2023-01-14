News on Raven’s New Impact Wrestling Role, Update on Santino Marella’s Status

– According to PWInsider, Impact Hall of Famer Raven served as a producer at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view. He’s scheduled to serve as a producer for tonight’s TV tapings as well. As of yet, it is unknown whether Raven is a producer full-time. At Hard To Kill, he provided guest commentary as well.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Santino Marella was revealed as Impact’s Director of Authority at Hard To Kill, filling in temporarily for Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, who was taken out by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray two weeks ago. For our earlier article and video on Marella’s debut, click here. A confirmation that Marella has formally signed a contract with Impact has been made in a new development.