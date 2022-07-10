News on ROH’s 2022 Death Before Dishonor PPV Ticket Sales


PWMania.com Staff


The forthcoming Ring of Honor PPV event, Death Before Dishonor, takes place on Saturday, July 23rd at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event has been advertised on AEW television, and according to WrestleTix, 2,143 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving about 1,207 open seats. The venue’s capacity is 3,350.

Here is the current card up to this point:

ROH TV Title
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Title
Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH Tag Team Titles
FTR (c) vs. The Briscoe Brothers

