News on ROH’s 2022 Death Before Dishonor PPV Ticket Sales

The forthcoming Ring of Honor PPV event, Death Before Dishonor, takes place on Saturday, July 23rd at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event has been advertised on AEW television, and according to WrestleTix, 2,143 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving about 1,207 open seats. The venue’s capacity is 3,350.

ROH: Death Before Dishonor

Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA Available Tickets => 1,207

Current Setup/Capacity => 3,350

Tickets Distributed => 2,143 Section 104 & 116 opened up.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/osQAIdkUki — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 10, 2022

Here is the current card up to this point:

ROH TV Title

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH Tag Team Titles

FTR (c) vs. The Briscoe Brothers