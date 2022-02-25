News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN reported that Lesnar vs. Reigns will be the main event of Night 2 but that has not been confirmed.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup-

-Edge vs. TBA

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)