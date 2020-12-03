News On Sales Of Sting’s First AEW Shirt From Pro Wrestling Tees

New AEW star Sting has set a new record for merchandise sales on the Pro Wrestling Tees website. Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan noted on Instagram today that Sting’s new AEW t-shirt set a new record for the most t-shirts sold in 24 hours.

They wrote, “And it hasn’t even been 24 hrs yet…”

AEW announced Sting’s new $24.99 t-shirt shortly after his debut on last night’s Dynamite episode. A $49.99 Sting zip hoodie and a $26.99 hat are also being sold on the ShopAEW.com website.

You can see Ryan’s Instagram post below: